Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $14,501,123. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

