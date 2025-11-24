Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

