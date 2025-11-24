Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.67 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

