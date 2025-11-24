Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

