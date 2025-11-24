PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

