Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

