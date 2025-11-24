CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HSBC from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

CF Industries stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

