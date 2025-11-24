WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 to GBX 750 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 to GBX 700 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered WH Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 856.20.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Trading Down 0.7%

About WH Smith

LON SMWH opened at GBX 646.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 585.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 662.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 875.25. The company has a market capitalization of £805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.