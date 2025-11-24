Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

