Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 High Growth Revenue Stocks That Wall Street Loves
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AI Fatigue? These 3 Analyst-Upgraded Stocks Offer Real Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.