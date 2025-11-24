Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 to GBX 300 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 429.20.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 243 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.56. The company has a market cap of £964.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trainline will post 16.8458781 earnings per share for the current year.

Trainline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

