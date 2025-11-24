Mizuho Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $114.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,560,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

