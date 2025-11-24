Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $315.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,256,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.