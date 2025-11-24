Vestor Capital LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $4,334,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,156,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,897,459,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.4%

Mastercard stock opened at $540.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

