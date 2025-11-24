Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $127.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.