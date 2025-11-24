7,261 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,459,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% during the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
SLV opened at $45.30 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
