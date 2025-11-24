Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

