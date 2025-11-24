Financial Survey: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.39% -34.64% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Oncology Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 557.70 -$235.76 million ($1.83) -15.53 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 1 0 9 2 3.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Oncology Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, a bi-specific monoclonal antibody for solid tumors, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. In addition, its products pipeline comprises ORX750, an orally administered selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and earlier-stage preclinical assets and discovery-stage programs. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.