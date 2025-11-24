Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,124.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bellway in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,844 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,489 price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,726 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,559.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,585.59. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,134 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,998.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bellway will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellway declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £546,537.84. Also, insider Shane Doherty purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £12,853.56. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

