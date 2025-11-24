Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 21.9% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 21.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 70.31. Approximately 66,678,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,621% from the average daily volume of 3,874,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
