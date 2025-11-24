Head to Head Comparison: Vince (NYSE:VNCE) vs. Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Designs and Vince”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Designs $1.38 million 5.58 $100,000.00 $0.03 6.67 Vince $291.29 million 0.11 -$19.05 million ($1.34) -1.84

Analyst Recommendations

Innovative Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Designs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Designs and Vince, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vince 1 0 1 1 2.67

Vince has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than Innovative Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Designs and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Designs 18.54% 29.89% 26.00% Vince -5.75% 11.37% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Innovative Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Designs has a beta of -2.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vince beats Innovative Designs on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

