Analyzing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -61.91% -77.58% -37.90% Standard BioTools -69.08% -20.23% -15.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $83.79 million 0.73 -$56.39 million ($1.41) -1.05 Standard BioTools $169.74 million 3.12 -$138.88 million ($0.34) -4.04

This table compares Pulmonx and Standard BioTools”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 4 5 0 2.40 Standard BioTools 1 3 0 0 1.75

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $6.81, suggesting a potential upside of 361.50%. Standard BioTools has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

