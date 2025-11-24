Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,703,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

