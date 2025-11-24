The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

