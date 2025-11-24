Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 19,351 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 908,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $166,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

