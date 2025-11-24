Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Janus International Group (JBI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Janus International Group (NYSE: JBI):

11/17/2025 – Janus International Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Janus International Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Janus International Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Janus International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Janus International Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Janus International Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

