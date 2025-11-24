Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Global Payments worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $94,107,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after buying an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after buying an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,441,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

