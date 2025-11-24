Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,043,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,825,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

