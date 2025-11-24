Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average of $301.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

