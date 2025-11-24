American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $509,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,525,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $352.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.41 and a 200-day moving average of $320.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

