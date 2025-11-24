iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Increased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

