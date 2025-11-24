Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $25.20 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 274,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 166.5% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

