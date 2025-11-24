Maripau Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.