Intellus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2,445.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98,320 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.2% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $203.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

