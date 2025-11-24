Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $14.59 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.78. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

