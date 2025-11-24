45,439 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $328.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.