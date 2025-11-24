Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Issues Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of LOT stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

