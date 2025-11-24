Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.