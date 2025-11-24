Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $374.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

