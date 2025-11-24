Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $607.15 and a 200 day moving average of $569.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

