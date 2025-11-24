Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.5%

LOW stock opened at $234.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

