Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $113.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.5517.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

