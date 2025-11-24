Contrasting SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL)

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pheton has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 8.05 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A SeaStar Medical $140,000.00 78.54 -$24.83 million ($1.65) -0.18

This table compares Pheton and SeaStar Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pheton has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pheton and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 1 0 0 0 1.00 SeaStar Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Pheton and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A SeaStar Medical -1,551.08% -414.50% -151.13%

Summary

Pheton beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

