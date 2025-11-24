Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Financial Analysis

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hilltop pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 4 1 0 2.20 Simmons First National 1 3 2 2 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hilltop presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Hilltop.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 9.86% 7.18% 1.01% Simmons First National -29.70% 5.84% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Simmons First National”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.61 billion 1.29 $113.21 million $2.51 13.52 Simmons First National $50.15 million 52.26 $152.69 million ($2.93) -6.18

Simmons First National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilltop. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Hilltop on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

