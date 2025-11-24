Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) vs. ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 ObsEva 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of ObsEva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -247.44% -146.51% ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and ObsEva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.56 million ($1.22) -1.68 ObsEva N/A N/A -$58.38 million ($0.92) N/A

Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ObsEva beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ObsEva

(Get Free Report)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.