Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 190 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1%

BLK stock opened at $1,013.85 on Monday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,079.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

