Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 2,011 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 959,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $287.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

