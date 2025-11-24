Vestor Capital LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $379.00 target price on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $343.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

