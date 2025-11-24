Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

