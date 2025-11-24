Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $844,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

