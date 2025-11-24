Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 437,053 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,053 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $234.37 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

